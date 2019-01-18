Malawi: Dausi Attends Funeral of the Deceased Mulanje Four

Mulanje — The Minister of Homeland Security, Nicolas Dausi on Wednesday attended a funeral ceremony in Mulanje of the four people who died in a road accident on Tuesday while on their way to John Chilembwe's Day memorial function in Chiradzulu.

The four who were members of St John Baptist Church died after a lorry they boarded plunged off the road at Chisombezi, leaving 46 others sustaining serious injuries.

His Excellency the State President Peter Mutharika on his way from the memorial visited the site of the incident to appreciate what happened and condoled with the deceased family members.

Speaking after the ceremony, Dausi said the State President sent his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families for their loss and also assured that government would assist in all funeral arrangements.

"It's really sorrowful. It is with deep heart of sadness that his Excellency the State President sends his deep sympathy and message of condolence to the bereaved families of the people who lost their lives in a car accident at Chisombezi," he said.

He added: "The State President assures the bereaved families that government will render any needful assistance so that our brothers and sisters are laid to rest in a respectable traditional way."

He also commended the leadership of Providence Industrial Mission for attending and leading the prayers at the funeral.

"We want to thank the president of PIM, Reverend Wilson Mitambo and all the clergy of PIM for being with us at this sorrowful occasion where prayers were held to ask God for his mercies and that the souls of the beloved brethren rest in peace," he said.

PIM President Reverend Wilson Mitambo said it is unfortunate to lose Christian members at the time when the country is commemorating lives of its martyrs. He said as a church, it is a challenge to lose fellow workers in God's field.

"We are very sorry to lose these people at this hour when we were commemorating lives of our forefathers who fought for the freedom of this country.

"Being alone in this world definitely a lot of things will be very difficult for us to do because even the Bible says in the field of God there are a few workers. So to lose those workers is a great challenge to the church," he said.

The four people who died include Ester Funali (50) from Tengani Village, T/A Njema, Robert Lwanga (32) from Mwitake Village, T/A Mabuka, Witison Mpita (45) from Tengani Village, T/A Njema and Masautso Mafulayilo (30) from Milonde Village, T/A Mabuka.

In attendance were Mulanje parliamentarians; Naomi Kilekwa, George Chaponda, Angie Kaliyati, Kondwani Nankhumwa and Daudi Chida. DPP regional governor Charles Mchacha and Mulanje District Commissioner, Charles Makanga were also in attendance.