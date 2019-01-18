Malawi: Information Department to Introduce a Government Newspaper, Minister

Blantyre — In a bid to create a well informed and effective nation, government through the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology is set to introduce a government newspaper.

Speaking during a familiarization tour to Regional Information Offices in the South, Minister of Information, Henry Mussa said it is high time government had a competitive newspaper so that Malawians should have access to reliable information on various public policies and programmes.

"It is sad that in present day, people in the country are not aware of various government projects and other developments government has done since it came into power like the construction of Ida Chilembwe Community Technical College in Chiradzulu.

"The newspaper is projected to be functional by March this year (2019). In fact, it was supposed to be functional way back but due to other challenges, it did not hit the streets. All the necessary preparatory work and implementations are almost half way done," he said.

"The main aim for creating this paper is to have an informed citizenry," Mussa added.

The minister said he decided to undertake a familiarization tour to all media houses, including Malawi News Agency (Mana), to get acquainted with the job they do in informing, educating and entertaining the country as well as to appreciate the challenges they face in executing their duties.

Mussa, therefore, advised District Information Officers to be honest in their reporting as the country is going towards general elections, saying it is not good to be writing false stories about other people or the government since that could not take Malawi anywhere.

During the tour the minister had a meeting with all district information officers, reporters and all the staff within the Ministry of Information Office in the Southern Region.

Before visiting the offices the minister had a tour to Malawi Broadcasting Corporation's Kwacha studios.