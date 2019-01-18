Malawi: Cancer Survivors to Run Awareness Screening Exercise

Cancer Survivors Quest (CSQ) has organized a two-week cancer screening exercise in Bangwe Township, Blantyre from January 21.

CSQ founder, Chikhulupiliro Ng'ombe said in most parts of the world, January is set aside as a month for countries to raise awareness on cervical cancer and other issues relating to it.

Ng'ombe said they plan to screen about q00 women in the township in teh campaign called Alinafe Matebule.

"This year, we plan to screen about 100 women in Bangwe (Blantyre) through our screening project and we are calling our campaign, Alinafe Matebule CSQ screening campaign," said Ng'ombe.

Ng'ombe said 'Alinafe Matebule' was derived from efforts made by a lady who lived in Bangwe and was diagnosed with cervical cancer in stage 4.

"Alinafe was told to go home and die but she couldn't accept this and started spreading awareness to all her friends and neighbours. This is why we decided to honour her by calling the campaign in her name," he said.

According to Ng'ombe, the organization will conduct its screening exercise in two sites in Bangwe area; that is around Nazarene in the first week and during the second week around Chilambe Village.

Ng'ombe described lack of messages on cervical cancer and access to screening as some of the challenges hindering the fight against the disease.