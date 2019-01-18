Kenya: Diamond's Wasafi Brands Kenyan Artists 'Cry Babies' Over #PlayKeMusic Debate

Diamond Platnumz's Wasafi label management team has now been drawn into the raging #PlayKeMusic debate, arguing that they have never once complained when Kenyan music is played in Tanzania nor when Kenyan artistes perform in their country.

Diamond himself has so far steered clear off claims by several Kenyan artistes that the local media plays too much foreign content, especially Bongo and Nigerian music, at the expense of homegrown talent.

However, Diamond's close associate and official DJ, Romy Jons, who also doubles up as Wasafi's Vice President and the singer's manager Babu Tale have openly blasted Kenyan artistes.

CRY BABIES

The two, in separate interviews, have argued that, Kenyan artistes have turned into cry babies having ruled the Tanzanian airwaves in the past with no Tanzanian complaining about it but rather working hard to be at par or even better.

"Kitu kinachoendelea Kenya wanasema kwamba ngoma zao hazichezwi sana kule, zinachezwa sana ngoma za Wasafi na Watanzania. Tumezisikiliza sana ngoma za Bolingo na sisi sio Wacongo, zimetoka Bolingo, zikaja nyimbo za Wakenya sisi hatujasema chochote. Kina Nonini wamekuja sana huku (TZ), kina Nameless, Necessary Noise, Nazizi, ilikuwa hata sisi hatujawahi kwenda Kenya. Sisi hatujasema kitu. Wao watafute njia waje Tanzania tena," Romy Jons told Bongo 5.

He also added that this is just a wave, like Congo music is currently in Tanzania and Kenyan artist should look for ways to also penetrate the Tanzanian and Africa market.

OVERPLAYED

Babu Tale also shared the same sentiments, reminding Kenyan artistes that they are quick to forget that their music also ruled in Tanzania. He asked them to stop whining put their act together.

"Leo hii East Africa mziki unao tikisa ni mziki toka Bongo, ukiona mtu analalama unatamba sebuleni kwao hajui history ya nyuma kama yeye alitamba mpaka chumbani. Nyie endeleeni kulalama wenzenu wanafanya kazi. Na siri ya wasanii wengi wa Tanzania wanaheshimu kazi na wanaofanya nao kazi je nyie mnalijua ilo," Babu Tale said.

The #PlayKeMusic debate has been trending for weeks with Kenyan artistes, led by Khaligraph Jones, Nyashinski, Naiboi and other opinion leaders of the industry, saying that Tanzanian, Nigeria music is being overplayed with Diamond and Wasafi artistes particularly the most favoured.