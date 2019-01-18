Ethiopia: School Feeding Program Lowers Dropout By 64% in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The School Feeding Program launched by Yenat Weg Charitiable Association has helped to downsize the number of dropouts by 64 percent, a study revealed.

According to the study conducted by Eth Alem Plc. Consulting firm, enrollment increased by 9 percent while the number of absent students declined by 59 percent and dropouts by 64 percent annually in 43 schools in Addis Ababa.

Physical development has also shown growth to 21.8 percent gain in body weight improvement and 3.7 percent height increment since the intervention four years ago.

Besides, the program has improved academic performances of beneficiary students, measuring 11 percent improvement in annual academic scores.

The program further supports mothers of the beneficiary students through business training and income generation, it was learned.

Yenat Weg Charitable Association patron and former First Lady Roman Tesfaye said on the occasion "we will continue to support this activity" as the program has attracted school enrolment and fed the children.

She noted that the government needs to be proactive in regulating and implementing such programs by sharing the experiences of other countries to further increase the school enrolment of needy children.

Yenat Weg Charitable Association started the school feeding program in 2014 by providing meals for 5,000 students whose parents could not afford to feed them.

Currently, the association is feeding more than 22,000 students in Addis Ababa, with the support of donors.