Ghana: Formation of Ad Hoc Committees Necessary for NC Work - Ms Lucy Quist

The Vice President of the Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ms Lucy Quist has said that the formation and inauguration of the ad-hoc Committees was not the start the Committee's work.

'It is rather a continuation of the process leading to the reformation of Ghana football.

Her comments were in response to queries from football lovers over what exactly the Committee has been up to since its formation.

The Committee was formed by FIFA in August, 2018 to run the daily affairs of the GFA.

The four-member Committee was tasked to review the GFA statutes to ensure compliance with the requirements of FIFA and CAF, particularly article 15 of the FIFA Statutes.

It was also tasked to organise and conduct elections for a new GFA Executive Committee on the basis of the revised GFA statutes.

However, five months after its inauguration, there has not been any clear indication as to what the Dr Kofi Amoah led committee has achieved as far as its core mandate was concerned.

The inauguration of the ad hoc committees was therefore seen as the first major activity conducted so far but Ms Quist dismissed those assertions, indicating that the committee has done a lot behind the scenes.

Ms Quist told the Times Sports on Tuesday that since the formation of the Committee, it has been at work and put in place the necessary measures to achieve their aim.

"We have held several meetings with key stakeholders; shared ideas on many things so as to gather information that will guide us on our work."

"Listening to these committees does not mean we have no ideas; we think it is important that we get as many ideas together as possible before we take it forward, so that everyone will be committed to this national course."

The committees - the Domestic Leagues, Communications, National Teams, Technical and Development, Referees Committee, Marketing and Sponsorship Committee have at least a month to come up with plans and ideas to rebrand and position Ghana football.