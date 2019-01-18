Ghana: Moseaso to Get 100-Bed Capacity Hospital

Moseaso — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capital View Hotels, Nana Dwomoh Brobbey has cut sod for the construction of a 100-bed capacity hospital at Moseaso in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

He was assisted to cut the sod by the former Methodist Presiding Bishop, Most Reverend Asante Atwi, the Chief of Moseaso, Nana Anim Adade Acheampong, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Alexander Oti Acheampong and the District Chief Executive Officer of Atiwa East, Mr Kwabena Panin Nkansah.

The 100-bed capacity hospital with state-of-the act facilities including surgical, obstetrics, gynecology, paediatrics wards, mortuary, among others which is estimated to cost GH¢8.5million will provide quality health care for the people of Moseaso and its surrounding towns.

The facility would also have a nursing training school attached which would serve as skill training unit for undergraduates interested in the nursing profession.

At the ground breaking ceremony, Nana Dwomoh Brobbey said, the construction of the hospital was necessary since there was no hospital in the town. He said although there were clinics, they did not have facilities to cater for the people.

He stated that the construction of the hospital was, therefore, important and necessary to help save the lives of people of the town and its environs and help prevent the unnecessary delays and deaths in situation where patients had to be referred to seek medical care at far away hospitals.

He hinted that the project would begin this month, revealing that the first phase of the two and half year project would be completed in six months.

Mr Dwomoh stated that it was necessary for private business men like himself to finance such projects to complement government's efforts, stating that it would be difficult for government to solely provide all the social amenities needed in the country.

He however urged other private business men and entrepreneurs to emulate his gesture and contribute their quota in helping to develop the country.

Nana Anim Adade Acheampong, who was glad such facility was going to be constructed, stated that it was worrying the town had no hospital.

"This hospital is a big plus to us and would help save lives, open up the town and create jobs as well", he said.

For his part, Mr Kwabena Panin Nkansah called on the youth of the town to help in the construction of the hospital

An Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Alexander Oti Acheampong who contributed in providing the land for the construction stated that good health of the people was key to ensuring development in the country.

He said the nursing training school would also allow the training of nurses who would acquire knowledge and use it to help save lives and also provide human resources for the hospital.

"Training of these nurses would contribute to job creation and thereby reduce the rate of unemployment in the country". He said.