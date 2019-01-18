Ghana: GTF's 'S2s TKD' Campaign Commences At Dansoman

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) on Wednesday commenced with its inter schools taekwondo effort dubbed 'STS Tkd Campaign' where selected school children will be introduced to the sport.

In attendance were three personnel from the World Taekwondo Peace Corps in Korea.

The ongoing event is being organised by the GTF in collaboration with Dreamland Sports Plus.

The 'S2S Tkd campaign' stormed the St. Bernadette Soubirous School in Dansoman on Wednesday with over 70 children in attendance.

Accompanied by the GTF's Technical Director, Stephen Amegashie, the children were given basic taekwondo lessons in Sparring, 'Pumse', and Demonstration.

Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, President of the GTF expressed satisfaction at the response to the programme which he said would instill the sport's virtues of discipline in the children.

He urged parents to allow their wards to participate in the sport which he said teaches about self defence.

Mr Albert Nii Adotey Cofie, the Head Teacher of the school was grateful to the GTF for choosing the school and called for their support to form a taekwondo club in the school.

The 'STS Tkd Campaign' team visited the St Martin de Poress School also at Dansoman, yesterday and is expected to return to the St Bernadette School and Ave Maria for the final session before moving to the Adenta and Spintex Road areas.