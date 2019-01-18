Ghana: Cabinet Approves U.S.$30Million for Yendi Water Supply Expansion Project - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Cabinet has approved a total of 30 million dollars for the water supply expansion project for the existing Yendi Water Supply System constructed in 1961.

When completed the facility would boast of a 15,000 cubic metre a day conventional treatment plant, a 25-kilometre transmission pipeline, a water booster station, a newly constructed reservoir and rehabilitation and extension of distribution networks of approximately 50 kilometres.

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who announced this in Accra yesterday said the decision to approve the facility comes on the back of a successful roadmap on the peace process in the area in relation to the funerals of Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV and Ya-Na Yakubu Andani II.

He explained that the current water system which was constructed in 1961 had not seen any expansion since its construction despite the exponential growth in population and economic activities in the area.

"The Yendi Water System serves the Yendi Municipality and other surrounding towns and villages.

The system takes its raw water from River Daka which flows through a water treatment facility built in 1961. However, as a result of the population and economic growth in the Yendi Municipality, it has become necessary to expand the existing water supply system to meet the demands of beneficiary towns and communities," he emphasized.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the expansion of the water system was also in line with government's policy to ensure that all people living in the country had access to potable water by 2030, adding that "The provision of potable water to over 133 people through the Yendi project would be a giant step towards achieving this objective."

He said government was delighted about the project because the Yendi Municipality among other things contributed to the agriculture sector through the production of food and cash crops in large scale and the presence of iron ore deposits in the catchment area.

"The supply of potable water would therefore be an impetus to increase production and boost the mining potential."

The minister noted that the project was expected to be completed within a 30-month period and was hopeful that the current peaceful air blowing in the area after the successful implementation of the road map would help speed up the implementation of the project for citizens in the area.

He said government would continue to extend development projects which would be announced in due course to the area to enable it to catch up with other municipalities in terms of development in the country.

The project is being financed through a credit agreement between the Government of Ghana and the Indian Exim Bank.