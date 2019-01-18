Ghana: Government to Construct 20 TVET Institutions - Deputy Minister

The Deputy Minister of Education in-charge of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, has announced plans by the government to construct about 20 ultra modern TVET institutions in the country.

She said the institutions would be established in the various districts to build the capacity of local artisans to enable them to be self-reliant.

Mrs Ayisi was speaking at the 2019 TVET stakeholders' workshop on Wednesday in Accra, on the theme "Empowering the girl child, the role of TVET."

The Minister urged parents to encourage their children to acquire technical and vocational skills as it was the surest way to ensure development.

She, however, advised management of the TVET to stop discriminating against female students who seek technical education.

"I am also appealing to all TVET institutions to eliminate all forms of gender discriminations that affect females in TVET institutions," she said.

Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Ron Strikker, urged the government to support the course of developing TVET to spur economic growth and industrialisation.

He said the Ghana beyond aid agenda could be achieved if the government built the capacity of local artisans to produce more goods in Ghana.

The Netherland envoy said his country had allocated $60 million to support technical education and urged the government to use the money judiciously.

Mr Strikker noted that the acquisition of technical and vocational skills was crucial to the development of developing countries including Ghana.

He said he was optimistic that Ghana would attain economic independence if government paid attention to industralisation.

The event brought together government officials and civil society organisations to dialogue reforms on how to promote TVET to drive national development.