Ghana: Ecobank Donates to Cecilia Abla Akpaligah

Ecobank has responded to an appeal made by the Ghanaian Times on page 3 of its Thursday January 10, 2019 publication and made a donation of ten thousand Ghana Cedis to Ms. Cecilia Abla Akpaligah.

Ms. Akpaligah is a 22-year old needy Senior High School graduate.

The donation was made to enable her undergo urgent surgery at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to correct a rectal carcinoma condition. The amount is required to cover two major surgeries, medications and post operation care.

Ecobank on Thursday January 10th, 2019 transferred the full amount directly to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital account number 1018631528317 Korle Bu 100 Per cent Hospital Fees Account, Bank of Ghana, High Street digitally.

Following the donation, a few senior members of the bank also paid a visit to Ms. Cecilia Abla Akpaligah with some members of the Ghanaian Times on Monday January 14, 2019 to encourage and provide her with emotional support.

Talking to Ghanaian Times, during the visit, Mrs. Rita Tsegah, Regional Head of Corporate Communication on behalf of the Managing Director, Mr. Daniel Sackey indicated that the donation was in line with the bank's corporate social responsibility objective of supporting the needy within the health sector, and improving on the lives of the vulnerable in society.

She indicated that was the mandate that the bank was very passionate about. She said, Ms. Cecilia's plight had touched the organisation and that the bank wished her well and looked forward to her full recovery.