Ghana: Court Adjourns Rev. Nabegmado Murder Case to January 21

Tema — The TDC District Court yesterday adjourned the case in which Francis Nabegmado is being tried for allegedly murdering Rev. David Mankrom Nabegmado, Head Pastor of the Community 4 Central Assembly of God (AG) Church in Tema to January 31.

The new date is to help prosecution obtain all psychiatric and medical examination results for trial to begin.

Francis Nabegmado has been charged with a provisional charge of murder.

However, the court presided over by Madam Akosua Anokyewaa Agyapong, did not take his plea.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jacob Asamani, told the court that in line with the court's order, investigators had taken the accused to the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital on three occasions where they met a team of psychiatrists led by the Chief Psychiatrist Dr. Akwesi Osei.

Prosecution said after thoroughly examining the accused the team requested that he should be brought back on January 28.

ASP Asamani said the team also requested series of medical tests to be done adding a number of them had been completed but others were yet to be conducted.

He said investigators had gone to the crime scene to pick evidence for examination at the police forensic laboratory but results were yet to be obtained.

The court heard that a pathologist had performed investigations on the body of the deceased and the results made available to investigators.

Rev. David Mankrom Nabegmado, died on December 30, 2018, after he was stabbed by Francis Nabegmado, his nephew.

The incident took place in the Senior Pastor's office moments before he was due to deliver the sermon on the last Sunday of 2018.

The incident threw the congregation who were putting finishing touches to the 50th anniversary celebration of the church's founding into bewilderment.

Around 10am that Sunday, Francis a nephew of Rev. Nabegmado, sporting a dark jacket over white pants and holding a briefcase entered the Reverend Minister's office.

At the time two other ministers who were interacting with Rev. Nabegmado left the room so he could have a private conversation with his Nephew but instead Francis took advantage of their absence to stab him in the neck and chest with a double edged dagger.

After committing the dastardly act he fled the scene but one of the pastors heard Rev. Nabegmado groaning in pain and went in to see him bleeding profusely and raised the alarm.

Members of the community gave the culprit a hot chase and after a while managed to arrest and hand him over to the police.

Some Good Samaritans quickly rushed Rev. Nabegmado to the Tema General Hospital for treatment but he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital morgue for post mortem examination.

The news of his death was met with uncontrollable wailing by the congregation and other community members who knew him.

Francis who is a private security personnel was said to have lived with the deceased for some time before moving out to fend for himself.