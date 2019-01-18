Ghana: The Murder of Marketing, Public Affairs Manager of Tema Port - Prosecution Requests Body Fluid, Fingerprints of Houseboy to Complete Investigations

TDC District Court in Tema yesterday gave an order for prosecution to obtain sperm swap, body fluids and fingerprints from Christian Adjei, the houseboy who is standing trial for the murder of Mrs. Josephine Asante, Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of Tema Port.

This was in response to a request by the prosecution to enable it complete its investigations into the matter.

The court presided over by Madam Akosua Anokyewaa Agyapong, therefore adjourned the case to January 31.

Adjei's plea was however not taken.

Prosecuting Inspector Beatrice Ayeh, told the court that Mrs. Josephine Asante, her son Kwaku Adutwum and Christian Adjei, her houseboy all live in the same house at Block E-23 in EMEF Estate, while the complainant in the case, Amos Afeku, is a Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority driver. The deceased's husband Francis Kwame Asante travelled to the United Kingdom in December.

According to the prosecution on January 12, the deceased attended an end-of-year party organised by the GPHA at their senior staff club house at Community 6.

When the party closed at 11:30pm, the complainant drove the deceased in her Mercedes Benz saloon car from the club house to Michel Camp gate where he got down for her to drive to the house.

When she got to the house the houseboy opened the gate for her to enter the yard and then collected a rubber bag she was holding to keep in the house after which he went to the boys' quarters to sleep.

But according to the prosecution, the houseboy could neither tell when the deceased arrived in the house nor whether someone was in the vehicle.

At 3a.m. the houseboy was said to have heard an unusual noise on the compound and went out to see what it was, the loud noise also made the deceased's son wake up.

While out he saw the back of someone in black top and jeans escaping from the living room and going through the main gate.

Prosecution said the two retired to bed but at 8:30a.m. they tried opening the deceased's door but they could not as it was locked.

The son of the deceased called the driver on phone and when he arrived he saw the keys at the entrance of the yard.

The court heard that when the driver opened the door they saw the deceased in a supine position lying in a pool of blood.

A report was made to the police and while investigators were going about their work on the crime scene they saw the houseboy burying a polythene bag near the boys quarters.

When they retrieved and searched it they found GH¢430.00 and a wristwatch belonging to the deceased.