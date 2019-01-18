Ghana: Petepom MA School Gets Fully Furnished 2-Unit KG Classroom Block

Petepom — The Prestea/Huni-valley Municipal Assembly has built and commissioned a fully furnished two-unit KG classroom block for the Petepom MA School in the Prestea/Huni-valley municipality of the Western Region.

The KG block which has auxiliary facilities such as office for both staff and headmaster, furniture, kitchen, dining hall, store room, mechanised borehole with overhead stand and storage tank, water closet washrooms, white marker boards, etc was funded by the District Assembly's Common Fund (DACF) with contribution from the Member of Parliament for the area Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi as part of her support to the development of education within the Prestea/Huni-valley constituency.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Mozart K. Owuh, Speaking here on Monday at a ceremony to commission the project said, similar projects were at various stages of completion in some parts of the municipality namely Dwabeng, Yareyeya and Bompieso.

"The completion of these projects will increase the number of intake of students in the municipality," he said.

Mr. Owuh further stated that, government was determined to provide quality educational infrastructures to help improve on the quality of education.

The MCE advised the authorities of the school to take proper care of the building especially the facilities and ensure proper maintenance culture so that it last longer.

Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi, who is also the Deputy Minister, Lands and Natural Resources in an address said the government would continue to improve access to education from the early stages to the tertiary levels.

She noted that children must be trained in the early stages for them to grow to become good citizens and serve in various sectors of national development.

The Municipal Director of Education, Mr Vida Kwofie, explained that a conducive school environment attracts children to attend school.

"Why would a child refuse to come to school in such an edifice? Thank you for your foresight." Mrs Kwofie stated, adding, "Children need such a friendly environment that promotes learning."

The chief of Petepom, Nana Kwaku Appiah III, was happy that the project was completed on schedule in fulfilment of government's promises, saying that it would improve the community's education.