Nigeria: Foreign Film Experts to Host Nollywood Masterclass in Lagos

A team of foreign filmmakers are set to teach a masterclass for members of the Nigerian film and television industry, who aspire to take their craft to the next level.

The experts, drawn from South Africa, Kenya and India, will host a Nollywood masterclass at the MultiChoice Talent Factory which kicks off in Lagos on Friday.

Among these are South African director and producer, Bobby Heaney; accomplished sound consultant from Dolby India, Vikram Joglekar; pan-African storytelling and creative consultant, Allison Triegaardt.

Others are award-winning Kenyan film producer Appie Matere; and Jonathan Kovel, the cinematographer behind the award-winning South African film Ayanda.

Additionally, a special MTF Masterclass on Nollywood will be facilitated by the academy director for MTF Academy West Africa, Femi Odugbemi.

This was announced in a statement by MultiChoice on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the Masterclasses will present the industry with "Best in Class" workshops to increase MTF's up-skilling outreach to established film and television industry professionals and are aimed at developing technical skills in cinematography, audio and storytelling to improve the quality of local productions.

The Masterclasses will be powered by various industry partners as part of the shared value initiative's three touch points alongside the MTF Academy and the soon-to-be launched industry networking portal.

Speaking about the workshop, Mr Odugbemi said, "The success of these MTF Masterclasses will, over time, deliver a more professionalized, networked film and television industry across Africa and an expanded community of highly- skilled professional who are passionate about creating quality home-grown content."

The organisers said the workshop is open to invited members of the film and television industry, who aspire to take their craft to the next level.

Participants will be drawn from across the spectrum of the industry, with delegates from the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Lagos Television, independent television production companies and leading Nollywood professionals.

"We are excited about the launch of this next touch point of MTF, as it reaffirms our commitment to supporting the industry and promoting sustainability by creating shared value across the business through quality programming for our customers," said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

The MTF Masterclasses will be presented with support from Dolby Laboratories and FOX Portugal, who both play a crucial role in priming the MTF Academy students as key players in the growth and sustainability of Africa's creative film and television industry.