Gambia: 51 Superior Officers Promoted At GP

The Gambia Police, on Wednesday 16 January, decorated and promoted 51 superior officers to different ranks.

The event took place at the Joint Officers' Mess in Kotu, marking the promotion the biggest number of superior police officers in 2019.

At the event, the first batch decorated were officers promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police. They were followed by Chief Superintendent of Police, Chief Superintendent to Assistant Commissioner of Police,Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner to Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The decorated officers have been in the service for decades and some of them have been overseas for further studies, officials say.

The oldest amongst them was Amie Jobe-Camara who was promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police. She joined the Police in 1979 and has now spent 40 years in the service.

Giving the opening remarks, Spt. of Police, Abdou Bojang described the decorated officers as some of the finest police officers in The Gambia Police Force. Amongst them, he said,were seasoned investigators, commanders, administrators and crime busters.

He congratulated them for their great achievement and urged them to keep up the good work.

Inspector Gen. of Police Mamour Jobe, said 2019 will be a turning point in the history of The Gambia Police Force. In his capacity as the Inspector General of Police, he promised the decorated officers that they would obtain in 2019 what they lost 50 years ago. He said he has the support of the government of The Gambia and from international partners.

He added that there is an ongoing project that will construct the training school to a standard training academy, which will house 350 officers.

He emphasised that 2019 will be a development oriented year for the police force, noting that the government is willing to support the security services, both the military and police with peace keeping equipment.

He advised the decorated officers to respect and support one another. He further recognised the hardwork of the junior officers too, saying they should continue being responsible and genuine officers.

Speaking on behalf of the decorated officers, Gas Sabally, deputy Spt. of Police thanked the inspector general of police and his senior management for the wonderful motivation they have given them.