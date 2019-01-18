Gambia: SIS DG Embarks On National Security Belt Initiative Tour

As part of the ongoing efforts, coupled with continuous security assessment of the country, the director general of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Ousman Sowe, Wednesday began a country-wide tour. This tour is to assess and consolidate the SIS National Security Belt Initiative (NSBI).The tour in collaboration with other security services and other key stakeholders forms part of consolidating the national gains being witnessed across the country.

During his nationwide tour, the SIS boss is expected to engage regional governors, religious leaders, district chiefs, regional security heads, students and cross section of the communities with the view to discussing with them the importance of peace and stability.

Speaking to journalists at the Banjul Ferry Terminal before he and his entourage departed on the tour, Sowe added that the SIS will continue to establish new commands and provide equipment and mobility to members of the service and other services. "The SIS will continue to work and collaborate with other security services in enhancing national security and consolidate security gains already registered."

The aim of the initiative, he said, is to further enforce robust strategic security deployments of the SIS and other security services along the borders and within the communities in order to enhance national security and collaboration.

"The initiative is expected to result in timely sharing of information and enhance communication and improve confidence building, conflict/dispute prevention, management and resolution across the country," he told journalists.

The tour, he went on, is also a necessity as it helps to assess the country's security situation and also looks at the structures of the security institution. "We are going to consolidate what we have being doing for the past two years, which is the NSBI which is an effort and programme of deployments that we have been undertaking across the country in collaboration with other security services."

"Our intention is to have a security belt from a concept to a physical presence of security institution and security assets across the country. On these trips, we will be engaging stakeholders and visiting borders, laying foundation stones and see progress of construction on our sites and we will be opening new sites; because for the first time we are going in URR North."

According to him, security is everybody's business. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to promote national unity. DG Sowe still stands firms that the country is still going through the healing process.

The SIS has registered tremendous achievements for the past years in all aspects; from deployment to capacity building among others. "The intelligence has never been this way for the fact that we have response capacity across the country starting from Koina to Kartong. We are able to reach more than 100 communities across the country and we are able to reach every corner of the country."