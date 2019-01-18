Ghana: Government Condemns Murder of Tiger Eye PI Undercover Journalist

press release

The government has condemned the gruesome murder of Ahmed Husein, an undercover journalist, who worked for the Tiger Eye PI, an investigative organisation, headed by Ace Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

He was allegedly murdered on Wednesday evening at Madina, a suburb of Accra, while driving home.

Briefing the press on Thursday, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, noted that the incident was carried out by unknown assailant, adding that the Police have commenced investigation into the matter.

"Press Freedom is enshrined in the Constitution of Ghana and any kind of violence against the press need to be totally condemned," he said.

He urged the security agencies to quicken their investigations and bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to book, adding that violence against media practitioners and journalists must not be tolerated.

The Minister, on behalf of the government, expressed condolences to the family of the victim, the organisation he worked for and the media fraternity in general.

He also called on anyone who has information on the murder of Ahmed Husein to submit it to the security agencies to quicken their investigation.

Anas on Thursday morning announced the death of Husein on social media and said he was shot three times; twice in the chest and once in the neck and died on the spot.