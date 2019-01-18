Ghana: President Condemns Murder of Journalist, Ask Police to Expedite Action to Apprehend Assailants

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the Police administration to expedite action on the investigation of the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Mr Hussein-Suale, a prodigy of ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was shot in his vehicle by unknown assailants on Wednesday evening.

The unidentified men on motorbikes shot Mr Hussein-Suale three times, reports said.

President Akufo-Addo, in a Facebook post, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and urged the police to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book as soon as possible.

"I condemn the act unreservedly and extend my condolences to his family," the post said.

"I expect the police to bring to book, as soon as possible, the perpetrators of this heinous crime," it added.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations and had investigated corruption in many sectors in the country.