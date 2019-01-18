South Africa: DA Win Back Rural Western Cape Ward but Lose Ground in Cape Flats

analysis

This was the second week of by-elections in a general election year. It was another tough night for the African National Congress (ANC) as they lost their second ward of the year, but it was also a mixed bag for the governing party in the Western Cape as the Democratic Alliance (DA) won back a ward from the ANC which they lost to them in a 2017 by-election, but they also lost support to the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) in a DA stronghold on the Cape Flats in Cape Town.

Ward 31 in Cape Town (Valhalla Park Bonteheuwel) in the Western Cape. DA 62% (81%) ACDP 21% (1% PR*) ANC 14% (10%) EFF 3% (3%)

Ward 31 lies next to the M7 and N2 highway of Cape Town. Its main suburbs are Valhalla Park, Bonteheuwel, Montana and Matroosfontein (the area where Cape Town International Airport is).

In 2016, the DA romped to victory here, beating the ANC by a margin of 8:1 and won every single voting district in the ward. The ANC was competitive in one of the seven voting districts, that being in the suburb of Montana. On Wednesday, the ANC was able to win the one...