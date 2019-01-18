South Africa: Tribute for Anti-Apartheid Activist Hugh Lewin

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the anti-apartheid activist and journalist Hugh Lewin, describing him as a valiant soldier who fought fearlessly for human rights and justice.

The acclaimed author, who was 79-years-old, passed away at his home on Wednesday.

Lewin worked as a journalist at the Natal Witness, Drum Magazine and the Golden City Post.

He later became Director of the Institute for the Advancement of Journalism in Johannesburg and served as a member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission committee on human rights violations in Gauteng.

As an author, he won the 2003 Olive Schreiner Prize for his prison memoir, "Bandiet Out of Jail" and in 2012 won the Alan Paton Award for another personal memoir, "Stones Against the Mirror".

Under apartheid Lewin served a full prison sentence for sabotage and left South Africa on a "permanent exit permit" in 1971 to live in exile in the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe.

President Ramaphosa said the country has lost an incredible writer who fought fearlessly for human rights and the justice that are the hallmarks of democracy.

"His fighting spirit and humanity will forever be remembered by those he touched through his life, actions and also his written words.

"We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and relatives. May his soul rest in peace," President Ramaphosa said in his condolences.