18 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Housebreaking Suspects Arrested

Mount Road police members arrested three alleged housebreaking suspects minutes after a business premises in North End was broken into.

It is alleged that at about 00:40 on 18/01, members received information of two suspicious males pushing two trolleys in Robert Street in Central. While driving, they were stopped by the complainant who informed them that the business premises in Bressel Street was broken into. The complainant accompanied the police to look for the suspicious persons.

Two males were found pushing the trolleys. Vehicle batteries (15), various types of vehicle oils and other accessories were found in the trolleys. The complainant identified the items as those belonging to the business. While still busy with the alleged suspects, another male was seen walking towards them. He was also arrested.

The three males aged between 24 and 32 were detained for housebreaking and possession of suspected stolen property.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

South Africa

