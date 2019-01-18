South Africa: One Killed in Latest Glebelands Hostel Shooting

A murder investigation is underway after a Glebelands Hostel man was shot and killed in his home on Thursday evening, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man, 52, sustained two bullet wounds.

Community activist Vanessa Burger said residents reported hearing gunfire in Block O and later confirmed the man had been killed.

She said the victim, who originally hailed from Umzimkhulu, had survived previous attacks in 2016 and in 2017.

"He sustained gunshot wounds and was hospitalised. His attackers in at least one of the previous incidents were reputed to be associates of the 'Glebelands Eight' - the seven alleged hitmen and cop kingpin whose trial resumes in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on January 28."

Burger said there were rising tensions within the Block O community which is divided between those who previously supported the "Glebelands Eight", politicians, former block committee structures and their associates and residents.

The hostel, located south of Durban, has received extensive exposure for its high murder rate.

It featured heavily in the 423-page Moerane commission report that was released by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu last year.

The report also investigated the high incidence of political killings in the province.

