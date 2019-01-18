18 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Five Men Arrested and Two Unlicensed Firearms Seized in Worcester

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

In their effort to rid the community of illegal firearms and fight the scourge of gangsterism, the Worcester police acted on information they received about a shooting incident that occurred in Riverview last night. The members stopped and searched a group of five guys they saw throwing something in the dustbin. The police discovered that the men belong to a local gang. Upon searching the dustbin police found two revolvers with ammunition.

All five suspects aged between 21 and 33 years old were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Once they are charged, they are expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrates' Court.

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.