South Africa: Five Men Arrested and Two Unlicensed Firearms Seized in Worcester

press release

In their effort to rid the community of illegal firearms and fight the scourge of gangsterism, the Worcester police acted on information they received about a shooting incident that occurred in Riverview last night. The members stopped and searched a group of five guys they saw throwing something in the dustbin. The police discovered that the men belong to a local gang. Upon searching the dustbin police found two revolvers with ammunition.

All five suspects aged between 21 and 33 years old were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Once they are charged, they are expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrates' Court.