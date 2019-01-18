18 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Boyfriend Arrested for Alleged Rape

Msobomvu Police arrested a 32-year-old man for the alleged rape of his girlfriend aged 21 at Cuba Squatter Camp, Butterworth on Wednesday, 16 January 2019 at about 15:00. It is alleged that the suspect visited the victim on the date in question. He wanted to have sex with her but she refused.

It was at that stage that the suspect decided to assault the victim and raped her. A case of rape was registered at Msobomvu Police station. The suspect was traced and arrested on Thursday, 17 January 2019 at Cuba Squatter Camp, Butterworth. He will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on a charge of rape on Monday, 21 January 2019.

