18 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Ematimatolo Police

Police at Ematimatolo are appealing to the community for assistance with regards to a missing person, Andile Cele (27) from Marianhill. It is alleged that she was last seen at Pinetown on 22 December 2018 when she boarded a taxi to Greytown on route to Ematimatolo.

It is alleged that Andile called her sister to wish her a Merry Christmas and informed her that she will be returning home on 28 December 2018. She was last seen wearing a black and white skirt, a maroon t-shirt, cream white shoes, carrying a black and cream handbag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to contact the investigating officer, Constable Mthokozisi Mkhize on 076 293 1062/ 033 445 9332 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

