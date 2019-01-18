South Africa: Turkish Airlines Crew Robbed in Sandton, Says Ambassador

A Turkish Airlines crew was reportedly attacked and robbed in a hotel shuttle bus in Sandton this week.

The incident was reported on Osprey Flight Solutions' official alerts Twitter page.

Ambassador to Turkey in South Africa, Elif Çomoglu Ülgen, confirmed the incident, tweeting: "Unfortunately it happened."

At this stage it is not clear how many members of the crew were attacked, or what valuables were taken.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said no incident was reported to the police and he thus could not comment on the matter.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24