South Africa: Verulam Cleric Shot Dead in Hijacking Outside Durban Hospital

A Verulam moulana has been shot dead in a hijacking outside a hospital in Umbilo, a central suburb of Durban, provincial police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said charges of murder and hijacking have been opened for investigation at the Umbilo police station.

Mbele said the incident occurred at about 22:15 on Thursday night.

The man, 34, was seated outside King Edward Hospital when he was accosted by unknown suspects, according to Mbele.

"The suspects fatally shot the victim in the chest before fleeing the crime scene in his vehicle," she said.

It is believed that Moulana Bilal Amla was visiting someone at the hospital when the incident occurred.

His car was apparently later found abandoned but Mbele could not confirm that in an email reply to a News24 enquiry into the matter.

Anti-crime advocate and vice-president of Crime Stoppers International Yusuf Abramjee tweeted: "A moulana from Verulam KZN was shot dead in an attempted hijacking outside a Durban hospital late last night."

Replying to Abramjee's tweet Muhammad Hansa‏ @Paps_99 tweeted: "Very sad. Shot him for no reason and his car later found at university parking. He leaves behind his wife, 2 and 6 year old child (sic)."

