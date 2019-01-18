Namibia: Hundreds Awarded Namcol Scholarships

The Namibian College of Open Learning (Namcol) announced the awarding of scholarships to hundreds of Grade 10 and 12 pupils for 2019 in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Namcol director Heroldt Murangi said the scholarships were dedicated to vulnerable people all over Namibia.

One of the beneficiaries, Annastasia Gideon, said she dropped out of school in 2014 and was excited to get another chance. Gideon, who is a mother, also said she hoped to make a success of the educational opportunity.

Murangi said in 2018, N$265 500 was allocated to the 14 regional councils for scholarships, of which N$237 414 was awarded in scholarships. He said for 2019 they allocated N$280 500, of which N$257 705 was awarded.

Murangi said he was concerned because regional councils were not fully utilising the funds awarded to them.

This year 325 students received scholarships, with 101 in Grade 10 and 224 in Grade 12. Murangi said Nampower has also sponsored N$20 000, which was allocated to the Windhoek Correctional Facility to assist inmates hoping to improve their Grade 10 and 12 results.

Khomas Regional Council chairperson Rakkel Jacobs, a former Namcol pupil, encouraged the scholarship beneficiaries to make a success of their studies. She also said she enrolled at Namcol to improve her marks many many years ago, and now she holds a degree in public management.