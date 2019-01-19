Zimbabwe: Police Pursue Looters Countrywide

Police have set up security checkpoints across the country to account for all hooligans who looted groceries and destroyed property during three-day violent protests orchestrated by the opposition MDC-Alliance and its civil society partners in pursuit of regime change.

There are fears that some of them are trying to move their loot to their rural homes to conceal their crimes.

In an interview yesterday, police spokesperson Commissioner Charity Charamba said some of the looters had since been arrested, including one person captured on video while pushing a plough he stole at Chitungwiza Town Centre.

"We know that some of these people are in the process of taking this property to other places. We want to tell members of the public that as security forces, we have already set up security checkpoints where police officers and other security institutions will be checking for such properties, which were looted during this social unrest," said Comm Charamba.

"Out of those who were arrested is the notorious person who was seen on video footage running away with an ox-drawn plough," she said.

Comm Charamba appealed to members of the public to assist the police by supplying information.

"We are appealing to members of the public with any other information on people who have in their possession goods or property that they looted to report to the police."

Following the MDC-Alliance instigated violent demonstrations that rocked the country mainly on Monday, unruly elements went on a looting spree, particularly in Harare, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Chinhoyi and Kadoma.

Groceries, farming equipment, fridges, television sets, motorbikes were among the looted goods.

By yesterday, police said they had arrested over 700 people who were implicated in the looting and those involved in organising or participating in the violent protests, which were promoted as a national "shutdown".

MDC-Alliance, in conjunction with civil society organisations, principally Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) and #ThisFlag have since been identified as deeply involved in the organising and orchestrating the mayhem through social media.