19 January 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Atiku Returns From Us, Arrives Legacy House in Abuja

By Saawua Terzungwe

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has arrived Legacy House, in Maitama, Abuja, the party's presidential campaign office, in company of his Campaign Director General and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Atiku is billed to address a crowd of supporters and party members who are already at the Legacy House.

Drummers and dancers are currently providing entertainment at the premises.

Earlier, Atiku arrived Nigeria from the United States of America (USA) on Saturday afternoon.

Atiku left for the US last Thursday, where he met with critical stakeholders and US government officials.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan confirmed to our correspondent that after landing in Nigeria, Atiku proceeded to the Legacy House, the presidential campaign office of the PDP.

