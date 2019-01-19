19 January 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Sule Lamido Denies Decamping to APC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aliyu M. Hamagam

Dutse — The former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, has dismissed the rumour going round that he was planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as false and untrue.

Lamido, who was a presidential aspirant and founding father of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said, looking at his age in which he would soon retired from active politics, he wondered the need for him to defect to any party.

Lamido, made the statement, when the wife of the PDP presidential hopeful, Mrs. Rukayya Atiku Abubakar, called on him at his country home, Bamaina in Jigawa state.

In her remarks, Mrs. Abubakar, told the former governor that she was in his home to seek for his blessings in respect of her husband's ambition.

Mrs. Abubakar, was in the state to canvass for women support toward realizing her husband's presidential ambition.

Nigeria

Atiku, Buhari Shun 2019 Presidential Debate

The presidential candidates of Nigeria's ruling and main opposition parties have shunned the presidential debate that is… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.