Nigeria: Sule Lamido Denies Decamping to APC

Dutse — The former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, has dismissed the rumour going round that he was planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as false and untrue.

Lamido, who was a presidential aspirant and founding father of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said, looking at his age in which he would soon retired from active politics, he wondered the need for him to defect to any party.

Lamido, made the statement, when the wife of the PDP presidential hopeful, Mrs. Rukayya Atiku Abubakar, called on him at his country home, Bamaina in Jigawa state.

In her remarks, Mrs. Abubakar, told the former governor that she was in his home to seek for his blessings in respect of her husband's ambition.

Mrs. Abubakar, was in the state to canvass for women support toward realizing her husband's presidential ambition.