Sierra Leone: Digital Data System for Correctional Services

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Lahai Lawrence Leema, has on Tuesday, 15th January, 2019, officially launched the National Inmates Identity Management Systems for the Sierra Leone Correctional Services.

The project, which was funded by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) was launched at the Hill Valley Hotel in Freetown.

Launching the initiative, the minister expressed his appreciation for the efforts and strives of OSIWA, American Fund and UNDP for supporting the Correctional Service.

He called on the senior management of the Sierra Leone Correctional service to embrace and support the idea.

The minister commended FIX solution for creating the technological platform for information sharing within the justice sector, adding that the digital system was an added advantage to the administration of the Correctional Services.

On his part, Director General of Sierra Leone Correctional Services, Sampha Bilo Kamara, said they have made significant gains, thus thanking his members of staff and development partners for their support towards the project.

He boasted that he has made some significant improvements in the area of accommodation and had facilitated the rehabilitation of seven correctional facilities in the North, East and South.

The Country officer of OSIWA,Joe Pemagbi, said the system decreases the unnecessary incarceration of inmates and protects the prison officers and the police.

He said they at OSIWA were impressed with the Correctional Services for reducing crimes and creating the enabling environment for inmates to access justice, noting that the system would help the Justice Sector with accurate and updated information on all inmates.

Chief Executive Officer of FIX Solution, Sorieba Daffae, said they were helping to reduce redundant processes and legacy systems to minimize cost, improve outcomes for inmates and protect their human rights.

He said FIX Solution was not only transforming the Correctional facilities with its modern inmate management solution but also addressing the challenges of overcrowding and reducing recidivism.