Algeria: Subaquatic Heritage - 23 Ottoman Cannons Discovered in West of Algiers

Algiers — The National Maritime Public Museum has announced, Thursday in Algiers, "the discovery of 23 cannons dating back to the Ottoman era", under the clear waters of Rocher Blanc site located in El Hamdania, Cherchell ( province of Tipasa), west of Algiers.

The site is home to the construction works of Algeria's largest port Hamdania.

[ECR]HIDDENDirector of the National Maritime Public Museum Mokrani Boukari Amel said, that as part of the exhibition at the Palace of Culture, a team of divers from the same museum discovered the iron cannons, six meters under the waters of the Rocher Blanc site.

Those cannons have approximately the same shape and size, " added the official.

For his part, the heritage curator at the Museum, Benaouda Nadjib, said that the discovery of these cannons dating back to "the Ottoman period" was based on "information provided by a local resident."

The Museum's mission is currently to "protect these cannons", both at the site or by moving them to another subaquatic site, away from the port, since their recovery "requires time" due to the absence of "underwater search equipment."[/ECR]