Namibia: Govt Not Decided On Early Retirement Age - Simataa

THE government has not yet decided on changing the early retirement age for civil servants, secretary to Cabinet George Simataa said yesterday.

In a media statement, he said the government would not change the early retirement age until the matter was thoroughly investigated and consultations with the relevant stakeholders have been undertaken.

He was responding to a story in The Namibian, which said the government's early retirement and retrenchment plans for civil servants might lead to the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) being unable to pay out benefits when the number of beneficiaries increases.

In 2017, the government announced that it was looking at offering early retirement packages for civil servants who wish to retire before the age of 60 as one of the solutions to cut the wage bill.

Yesterday's statement said an independent study recommended that the government should investigate the possibility of reducing the early retirement age from the current 55 years to 50.

"The investigation is not yet completed. It requires rigorous consideration due to its multiple implications, including to the current pension framework in the country," it said.

Simataa added that the government was investigating different options which could assist the country to overcome the current economic and financial challenges.

"In doing so, all policies, practices and systems that are hampering effectiveness and efficiency are also being investigated to improve efficiency and governance effectiveness."

Simataa said the government is, however, committed to approaching the matter in a systematic and comprehensive way while observing all provisions of the law and considering the need for financial sustainability.

- Nampa