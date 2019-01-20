16 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: General Strike - Youssef Chahed to Address Tunisians Wednesday Night

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Youssef Chahed will address the Tunisians in the 8:00 pm newscast on Wataniya 1 TV channel.

The address will focus on the general strike decreed by the labour organisation, a source at the Prime Ministry told TAP.

