Malawi: Muluzi Says Malawi Cancer Centre Ready This Year - 'Key Commitment of Mutharika'

Minister of Health, Housing and Population Atupele Muluzi on Thursday visited the newly built cancer centre at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) which is expected to be ready this year and save government about K480 million ($960 000) spent on cancer treatment referrals abroad annually.

Muluzi said the National Cancer Hospital is a key commitment of President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and will bring a major increase in capacity not just to Malawi but the region.

The cancer centre is being constructed with a loan from Opec Fund for International Development (Ofid) to the tune of $13 million (about K10 billion). The Malawi Government will also make financial contribution as per Ofid's loan conditions.

When President Mutharika last year launched the construction of a Cancer Treatment Centre in Lilongwe, he outlined a number of projects in the health sector to improve service delivery.

The projects include construction of Blantyre, Zomba and Dowa hospitals and a modern military hospital for Malawi Defence Force equipped with an air ambulance.