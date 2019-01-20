Malawi: Police Arrests 4 Murder Suspects - Mob Wants Instant Justice

Malawi police service in Nsanje have arrested four men suspected to have murdered a 32-year-old man in December last year.

Confirming the development on Friday, Nsanje Police Station publicist Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma identified the men as Symon Samson, 42, Stonard Lyson, 28, Navaya Mayivato, 42, and Madalitso Lyson, 30.

Zalakoma explained that Alfred Bande, 32, of Nthukuso Village in the area of Senior Chief Malemia was killed on the night of December 22 and robbed of his money, a motorcycle and two mobile phones.

"The deceased was stabbed twice in the head with a sharp object on his way to his house while riding his unregistered motorcycle named Lifan.

"After he gained strength, he crawled to his house and was taken to Nsanje District Hospital where he was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre and died while receiving treatment," she said.

Zalakoma added that police established that the suspects had been monitoring Bande who used to carry his cash home at late hours after closing his shop at Nsanje Boma.

She further said the police later recovered the deceased's mobile phone which was being used by one of the suspects.

"Upon recovering the phone, we managed to apprehend the other three suspects.

"The person who was using the phone said he knew the people who murdered the deceased and that they gave him the phone and cash so that he should not reveal what happened," Zalakoma said.

She said one suspect is still at large and police are hunting for him.

"The arrested suspects are at Nsanje Prison awaiting court appearance," Zalakoma said.

On Friday morning, there were running battles between the police and communities who invaded Nsanje Police Station demanding the release of the suspects for a mob justice on them.

"We are tired of being killed like animals. We would like to deal with the suspects once and for all.

"These people have been terrorising the district for long such that we need to deal with them on our own," said one of the concerned persons.

Samson and Stonard Lyson come from Ndenguma Village while Mayivato and Madalitso Lyson are from Nthukuso Village in the area of Senior Chief Malemia in the district.