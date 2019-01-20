Kenya Women's Skipper Wairimu Back in Training

Kenya women's cricket team's all-rounder, Daisy Wairimu, who broke both legs in a grisly road accident near Naivasha town on February 2017 has fully recovered.

The Cricket Kenya elite coach based in Nakuru, Peter Ong'ondo, Saturday said that Wairimu can now bowl without any problem.

Ongóndo said Wairimu is back to training with her teammates Mary Wambui, Esther Wangui, Edith Wanjiru, Quinta Aoko and Ruth Ambuya (Wicket-Keeper) at the Rift Valley Sports Club.

He said Wairimu has adjusted well to the team's training sessions which run for six days in week, starting from 8am to 11am.

Ong'ondo said: "The Nairobi-based girls are working out in the gym for the time being for lack of a cricket ground to train on, but my girls did gym work during the school holidays. We train for three hours to give the girls time to visit various schools where they are development coaches."

Kenya women's team will compete in the ICC Africa regional women's World Cups qualifiers in both Twenty20 and 50 over formats to be hosted by Zimbabwe in Harare from May 3-13.

Australia will host the 2020 T20 World Cup from February 21 to March 8. The 50-over World Cup will be hosted by New Zealand in 2021 at a date to be announced by the International Cricket Council.

Nine teams - Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Mozambique, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and hosts Zimbabwe - will fight it out for the sole slot reserved for Africa in the global qualifiers.

Uganda represented Africa in last year's twenty20 global qualifiers after edging out Zimbabwe in a closely-contested event in Namibia.

In Namibia, five teams fought it out for the sole slot reserved for Africa in the global qualifiers - Namibia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.