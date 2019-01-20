Kenya: Veteran Coach Morris Decries Poor State of Kenyan Boxing

Veteran boxing coach Peter Morris Mukhaya has decried the rot in Kenyan boxing even as the date for Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) elections remains unknown.

Morris is regarded a coaching legend in Kenyan boxing circles, having single-handedly produced many boxers for the national team "Hit Squad" during his time at 'Madison Square Garden Gymnasium' in Nakuru.

Nakuru dominated Kenyan boxing in years gone by, producing at least two or three boxers in the national team for major championships, courtesy of Morris. Many of the boxers who passed through his hands went on to win medals in international assignments such as the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and the All African Games.

But the unending leadership wrangles at Boxing Association of Kenya have made Morris restless at his retirement home in Lanet on the outskirts of Nakuru town.

As if hitting his opponent on the face with a devastating straight punch, Morris on Friday expressed his anger at the poor state of boxing in Kenya.

"I'm extremely unhappy over the declining standards of boxing. Those who are aspiring to take the leadership of this game must put aside their selfish interests and make sure Kenya is back in the international limelight," said Morris, accompanied by Anthony

"Jamal" Otieno, who led a group of BAK officials and former boxers to Morris' home on Friday. Otieno is seeking BAK presidency.

"I have produced top boxers who have gone on to become international referees and judges while others have brought glory to Kenya. I'm sad about the state of things and something must be done to fix the game," he said at his home in Lanet on Friday.

Some of the boxers Morris nurtured include James Olie, Mwangi "Don King" Muthoga, Mwangi "Carlos" Muthee and Peter "Dynamite" Odhiambo.