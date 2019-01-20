Zimbabwe: Pictures - Zim Exiles Brave Bitter London Cold to Protest Crackdown Back Home

DOZENS of Zimbabwean exiles braved London's bitter chill on Saturday to protest against the brutal crackdown against protestors by the Harare regime and also to express their solidarity with the victims.

The demonstration was in response to appeals by the opposition for Zimbabweans in the diaspora to help raise international awareness of the deadly crackdown by picketing the country's embassies.

Human rights groups have said at least 12 were killed, while 78 were shot and more than 240 faced "assault, torture, inhumane and degrading treatment" are the government responded to protests that started Monday over a rise in fuel prices.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, in a statement, also says 466 people have been arbitrarily arrested or detained in what it calls "massive" violations.

The group said children as young as 9 had reportedly been tortured as security forces stormed private homes.

Below are some images from the London embassy protest;

