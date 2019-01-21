Kenya: Mercy Masika - My Hubby Is the Secret to My Successful Career

Four-time Groove Awards winning gospel artiste Mercy Masika, currently riding high with her latest single He Never Lie, has revealed the secret to her successful life.

Masika, who hit the limelight about nine years ago with her debut single Amukomete, has been married for over a decade to her husband David Mugoro.

The couple is blessed with two children and has had a blissful marriage ever since they walked down the aisle back in 2008.

HEALTHY MARRIAGE

According to Masika, the secret to her healthy marriage lies in the way they usually solve their marital differences.

"I forget very fast when we quarrel but I think it's because I value my faith so much and I never go to bed without solving any argument I have had with my husband," Masika revealed in a recent radio interview.

She went on to shower praise on her husband saying he is the reason for her successful music career.

Masika's husband is her manager and the couple is often seen together in various events and social functions.

WEDDING

"I would not be this great if it was not for my husband's hard work because he does a lot of things that I could not do by myself. Sometimes we quarrel but you have to be wise and the same way you respect him in marriage is the same way you should respect him when working together," she said.

Masika met Muguro, a videographer and businessman, at a wedding they had both been invited to back in 2007.

They exchanged contacts and started conversing. They wedded a year later at Lenana Boys High School in Nairobi.