Kenya: Singer Vivian Said She Walked From Nairobi West to Nyayo and Kot Can't Let Her Be

Secular musician Vivian Wambui, better known as Vivian, has been trolled for what might have been an error on what she said on Friday during an interview.

While speaking about the beginning of her career, her road to success and the hardships she encountered, the Chingi Changa singer was quoted saying that she used to walk from Nairobi West to Nyayo.

Though she did not clarify which Nyayo she was talking about, many on social media concluded that it must have been Nyayo Stadium, which is a stone's throw away from Nairobi West.

Vivian: I used to walk from Nairobi West to Nyayo to save fare #KTNMusic pic.twitter.com/SXBbyZW3qd

Last year, in a long post on Facebook, the recounted her life struggles, detailing how she once earned a living as a mali mali' hawker.

"I sold cups, plates, thermos to make ends meet," she wrote back then.

She urged her fans not to despise someone's humble beginnings and those who are struggling in life.

"Your current situation is not your future," she wrote at the time.

But her blooper on Saturday saw Kenyans on Twitter turning her into their punching bag.

Hahaha walking from nyayo to Nairobi West is simply crossing a road and some mtaro... ..!!!!

Looks like the lady doesn't know what she's talking about. You don't save fare walking from Nairobi West to Nyayo; Nyayo Stadium and stage is within Nairobi West. Tell us something else

Someone can even walk that Blind Folded. It's as simple as walking from Nyayo stadium to Jeans Bar. What a fake a** story 😳🙄

😀😀😀 what?! Is she kidding? How else does someone get to Nyayo from Nairobi West apart from on foot?

Vivian walking from Nairobi West to Nyayo pic.twitter.com/UEKsY513O3

I used to walk from upperhill to Kampala road industrial area, journey of one good hour, so what is this you're telling us?? I thought nyayo is under Nairobi west.

Its like walking from your sitting room to bedroom upstairs, i mean Nairobi West is Nyayo by itself. I got lost there as well. Guys walk from kawangware to industrial area what are you telling us.

