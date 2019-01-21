Zimbabwe: Bulawayo - Zanu-PF Counts Costs Deadly Protests - Party Offices Burnt Down, Member's Business Looted

SEVERAL Zanu PF properties in Bulawayo were targeted with several burnt down during last week's nationwide protests against a steep hike in the price of fuel as well as the general economic decay in the country.

The ruling party's provincial secretary for administration, Elifas Mashaba, told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview that the party's Magwegwe sub-office was damaged during the protests.

In addition, an Isuzu twin-cab vehicle allocated to the women's league provincial chairperson, Ever Bitu, was burnt in Sizinda high density suburb by the angry demonstrators.

"As I speak, we are actually touring the affected areas with a view to establishing the extent and cost of the damages," said Mashaba.

"But as of now, I can confirm that our Magwegwe sub office and a party vehicle was burnt during the demonstrations."

Mashaba's bottle store at Chicken Corner in Tshabalala Extension was also looted and burnt and burnt down.

Several other known Zanu PF sympathisers and supporters also had their businesses looted, stoned and burnt down during the three-day national shutdown called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU)

In Ethumbane high density suburb, the party's loosing candidate in last year's election had his shops ransacked and torched.

Addressing an emergency provincial coordinating meeting at the Davies Hall on Saturday, Mashaba said the party had established command centres across the country to thwart any efforts to destabilise the country.

"In this moment in time we must all work together to defend this sacred vote. All our party structures including the youth stand activated to defend our revolution," he told the meeting.

The government has blamed the opposition for the violent protests.