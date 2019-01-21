Kenya: Keroche Empress Anerlisa Drops Hint on Plans to Wed Ben Pol

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has dropped a hint on plans for a possible wedding to her Tanzanian boyfriend bongo flava singer Ben Pol.

The 31-year-old businesswoman made the revelation during a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram.

When one fan asked her about her plans to wed the Moyo Mashine hitmaker, Anerlisa responded by saying, "Only God knows."

Anerlisa went ahead to reveal why she fell in love with the singer.

INSEPARABLE

"First he is humble, loving and God fearing. He is not a user, he is not afraid to tell me the truth and I have had the best and craziest time with him. Also, he doesn't distract me from my work," she said.

Anerlisa also revealed that he met Ben Pol in March 2018 when he was in Kenya for a media tour and started dating a month later.

Since then, Anerlisa and the Moyo Mashine hitmaker have been inseparable.

Last month they went on a baecation in Europe and Dubai and documented their romantic escapades on social media.