Kenya: Did the Police Stay With Key Terror Suspect's Body Longer Than His Accomplices?

The police might have stayed with the body of Ali Salim Gichunge the key suspect in the dusitD2 terror attack for long compared to the other four terrorists' bodies.

Nairobi News has learnt that Mr Gichunge's body had been taken to the City Mortuary on Friday two days after the incident had taken place.

Mr Gichunge's body was taken to the mortuary by a Police Constable identified as Mr Ochieng' in police car registration number GKB 698B which is attached to the Kileleshwa Police Post.

Initial reports had indicated that Mr Gichunge might have escaped from the Dusit D2 Hotel lending credence to speculation that the police might have arrested him elsewhere contrary to an earlier statement that all the militants had been killed at the scene of crime.

The other bodies were taken to the morgue on Wednesday night by Kenya Red Cross cars.

BODIES OF SUSPECTS

Nairobi News has also learnt that senior police officers have been camping at the morgue to establish if anyone will come along to claim the bodies of the suspected terrorists.

Mr Gichunge is the one suspect the police believe was at the center of the Tuesday afternoon siege at the buisness complex which claimed 21 lives.

This is after it emerged that a car he has been using was the one that was used to ferry the militants to 14 Riverside premises where the attack took place.

The car, a Toyota Ractis of registration number KCE 340E, was positively identified by residents of Guango where the slain suspect lived with his wife Violet Kemunto Omwoyo, who is now on the run.

CAR STICKER

As the images of the car made rounds on social media, it emerged that a sticker of a skull wearing a M50 gas mask on the rear part of the car was fitted by a marketing company along Mfangano lane in Nairobi's CBD.

The company, 23 Marketing Kenya, even posted the images of the car before and after it was fitted with the sticker on its Instagram page on December 15, 2018.

This week the firm was also at the center of investigations but later told its customers that they had provided information to the authorities.

"Hello, we've already provided the authorities with relevant information regarding the client. Thanks," the company said on Instagram.