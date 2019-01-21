Zimbabwe: Blocked Internet in Zimbabwe Hides Government Crimes Against Humanity

opinion

The Mnangagwa regime's blocking of the internet, particularly Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube in Zimbabwe is the modern equivalent of Nazi book burnings. The world needs to act against this urgently.

The regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa took the unprecedented, unconstitutional and therefore illegal action of turning off the internet entirely throughout Zimbabwe on 16 January.

Not even Robert Mugabe ever turned off the internet during his rule. Since then the internet has largely remained cut off and certain sites such as Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube have been permanently cut off.

Zimbabweans have had to use other means to get news of the dreadful things taking place in the country out to the rest of the world. It has also been extraordinarily difficult to get news, even of events taking place on the other side of town.

This is the modern-day equivalent of the Nazi book burnings, a campaign conducted by the German Student Union (the "DSt") to ceremonially burn books in Nazi Germany and Austria in the 1930s.

The books targeted for burning were those viewed as being subversive or as representing ideologies opposed to Nazism. These included books written by Jewish, pacifist, religious, classical liberal, anarchist, socialist, and...