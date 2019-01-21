Zimbabwe: Gasa Defies the Odds With Sterling Show

It was a weekend when most musicians cancelled or postponed their shows because of the uncertainty that characterised the better part of last week due to politically-motivated violence.

But Romeo Gasa proved that he does not get easily intimidated. Maybe his moniker "Simbi Hombe" is a true reflection of his heart.

While other big guns like Thomas Mapfumo and Leonard Zhakata postponed their shows that were set for East Point in the central business district over the weekend, Gasa was prepared to be a last-minute replacement to fill the gap at the venue.

Zhakata and Mapfumo were set to perform at East Point on Friday and Saturday respectively. They both postponed their shows citing high risk in the aftermath of political turmoil that hit the capital at the beginning of last week.

As the big boys chickened out, "Simbi Hombe" was ready to make a bold statement. He performed at East Point on Friday and had a good turnout.

Most of his fans that supported his weekly Thursday slots at the venue last year turned up for the event. Others that were desperately looking for somewhere to have fun also found their way to Gasa's show.

Some locals based in the Diaspora that wanted befitting farewell before returning to their foreign bases were also part of the crowd.

The show proved that the Government's assurance that security forces had restored normalcy in the country was not mere rhetoric.

People indeed enjoyed themselves without any disturbances. Gasa says he was determined to give the best to his fans under any circumstances.

"We were convinced that things were back to normal and we planned the show at short notice, but it worked beyond our expectations. We are happy with the response. It shows that people really support us and they believe in our brand. It gives us hope of a bright future," said Gasa.

He was energetic during the show and belted out most of his popular songs. As usual, "Mr Brown" was the song of the night.

Fans sang along to the musician's latest hit and danced the night away in a refreshing way. It was a show to remember. A show that was held when most musicians had retreated into their shells.