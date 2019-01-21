Zimbabwe: Chinyengetere Gets Work Permit

ZIMBABWE international Rodwell Chinyengetere has secured his work permit and is now set to make his debut for South Africa side Baroka when they face Orlando Pirates tomorrow.

Chinyengetere joined the Limpopo side in November last year.

The two-time Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year arrived in the ABSA Premiership with a big reputation after helping FC Platinum win the last two championships and also bagging the league's best player award twice in succession.

His manager, Gibson Mahachi, confirmed the player got his International Transfer Clearance on Friday while the club went on Twitter at the weekend to celebrate his work permit, which makes him available for the clash against the high-flying Sea Robbers.

"Good news . . . Newly-signed Zimbabwean International forward Rodwell Chinyengetere has received his work permit and is available for selection for the #AbsaPrem match against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday," said the club on their Twitter page. The 30-year-old forward is expected to play a role in helping Wedson Nyirenda's side avoid relegation after joining compatriots Talent Chawapiwa and goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

"It's good news for both the player and the club. His ITC came out last Friday and he is ready to go. I think he has now settled in South Africa because it's now about two to three weeks since he went there to join the team in training.

"So he should have acclimatised. The time he has spent with the team should have helped him understand the culture of the club and what the coach wants.

"So it all now depends with the coach whether he wants to play him against Pirates," said Mahachi.

Baroka have been struggling in the league campaign where they sit third from the bottom with 15 points from 17 starts.

"We have Rodwell from Zimbabwe. We signed him some time in November and we were just waiting for this time (to register him).

"I must say he is looking good. He is mature on the ball, he knows what he can do with the ball. This is not the end.

"We have some young boys on trial with us and I think you'll be hearing one or two more coming for trials with us," Nyirenda told the South Africa media recently.