Zimbabwe: Buhera Dam Should Cater for Tourism - Chinamasa

MAROWANYATI Dam in Buhera, whose construction is almost complete, should not be restricted to agricultural production but also include tourism activities, a former Cabinet minister has said.

Former finance minister and Zanu-PF Secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa said people in Buhera should not only think of irrigation projects from Marowanyati Dam but should also consider investing in tourism.

"We are grateful that Marowanyati Dam is now almost complete," he said.

"I visited the place and discovered that it was holding water and the developers there are working on the spillway.

"Once the spillway is done, we can safely say that the dam in ready for use.

"But let me urge you not to restrict the dame use agriculture only.

"Look for investment in tourism as activities like boating, camping and even building some chalets can be done around the dam site."

Cde Chinamasa appealed to community leaders to scout for investors and partners to start utilising the dam.

He said the reservoir should change communities and all people in Buhera should benefit from the dam.